180 Tage nach diesem Foto ist dieser Familienvater kaum wiederzuerkennen

Als einem seiner drei Kinder eine Fahrradreifenpanne passiert, ändert Jeremiah Peterson aus Montana sein Leben. 180 Tage später ist er ein völlig anderer Mensch.
Juni 2017: Die drei Kinder von Jeremiah Peterson aus Montana fahren mit dem Fahrrad zur Schule. Dann platzt einer der Reifen. Die Mutter der Kinder und Frau von Peterson ruft ihren Ehemann, damit dieser sich um das kaputte Fahrrad kümmern kann. Da es ein warmer Sommertag ist, zieht Jeremiah Peterson kein Shirt über und erscheint oberkörperfrei am Ort des Geschehens. Für ihn ein einschneidendes Erlebnis, wie er auf Instagram berichtet. Denn er spürt die Blicke der Schüler und Eltern in der Nähe. Er bemerkt, dass sich seine Kinder für den dicken Speckbauch ihres Vaters schämen. So darf es nicht weitergehen, beschließt Peterson und begibt sich auf eine unglaubliche Reise.
180 days and counting... Picture on the left was taken July 25th 2017 and picture on the right was taken at 1pm today! . Because I don’t want to go back to wearing the same damn outfit everyday because it was the only thing that fit. . Because I don’t want to go back to dreading going swimming with my kids because I didn’t want to take my shirt off. . Because I don’t want to go back to the perpetual plumbers crack whenever I bent over. . Because I don’t want to go back to feeling my gut hang over my pants. . Because I don’t want to go back to hiding my face behind a beard to make myself feel thinner. . Because I don’t want to go back to feeling disgusted with myself. . Because I don’t want to go back to my feet and knees hurting or constant heartburn. . Because I don’t want to go back.... . I’m not going back. Everyone has there reasons. It's not important why you started, what's important is that you do start. Start Today!!! #mytransphormationstartstoday #1stphorm #mytransphormation #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightlossmotivation #weightlossstory #weightlosssupport #bodytransformation #transformation #bodygoals #fitnessmotivation #fitnessjourney #missoula #missoulamontana #iam1stphorm #starttoday
Mithilfe eines Fitness- und Diät-Programms will er Kilos verlieren. Und zwar viele Kilos. Sein Startgewicht von 130 Kilogramm bekämpft er mit Wanderungen, Krafttraining und gesunder Ernährung. Auf Instagram dokumentiert er seine Verwandlung gewissenhaft. Und, was soll man sagen? Nicht viel mehr als ein halbes Jahr später ist der Dreifach-Papa kaum wieder zu erkennen. Stolz präsentiert er sich mittlerweile fast täglich oberkörperfrei bei Instagram. Man kann es ihm nicht verübeln: Sein Sixpack ist nicht von schlechten Eltern.
If you Meal prep good healthy food, you will eat good healthy food because Christmas dinner and dessert leftovers aren't going to get you to your goals Baked bone in chicken breasts with the skin on seasoned with sea salt, white pepper and garlic. Baked at 400 for 20-30 minutes so they're nice and crispy! While those are baking I did a tray of brussel sprouts seasoned with olive oil, sea salt and a little white pepper. Bake those for about 20 minutes. Riced cauliflower with veggies I take no credit for...Green Giant has these ready for ya in the freezer section! Only 5 grams of carbs in 1 cup! Then my addiction this week, which reminds me I need to place another order, the Peppermint Bark Protein by @1stphorm ⛄️ It's so good!! I love it shaken up with cold coffee. I prep a few shakers with 2 scoops each that way I can grab a meal container and a shaker or two and go in the mornings when I'm out the door to work. @1stphorm #100to0 #mealprepgoals #preperation #keytosuccess #mytransphormationstartstoday
Apropos Eltern: Ob seine Kinder sich ein Beispiel an ihrem Papa nehmen und später auch mal zu Protein-Shakes und Low-Carb-Food greifen werden, ist fraglich. Zumindest eine seiner Töchter bleibt offenbar vorerst beim klassischen Nutella - standesgemäß amerikanisch in der Supersize-Ausführung.
My daughter thought she found a treasure chest of gold... I don't think anyone needs that much Nutella... Or do they!!! #transphormation #iam1stphorm #1stphorm #mytransphormationstartstoday #neversettle ##nutella #yummy #tomuchofagoodthing #weightlosstransformation #weightloss #notonmywatch #notonmydiet #LegionofBoom
