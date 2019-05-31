92 Kilo abgespeckt! Für Simone änderte ein Tag alles - und ihre neuen Bikini-Fotos machen sprachlos

Simone Anderson traf eine Entscheidung und nahm 92 Kilogramm ab. Für das „Wie“ wurde sie allerdings auch angefeindet.
Wellington - Unglaubliche 92 Kilogramm hat Simone Anderson nach eigenen Angaben abgenommen! Beinahe zwei Zentner. Die Neuseeländerin sehen viele als Vorbild, die ebenfalls unzufrieden im Körper sind und Gewicht verlieren möchten. Mehr als 300.000 Menschen folgen ihr bei Instagram. Dort postet sie Bilder, die ihre Transformation dokumentieren. Und atemberaubende neue Bikini-Fotos. Doch das „Wie“ ihrer Transformation sorgte auch für Kritik.
In einem Posting vom Februar schildert sie den weiten Weg im Rückblick. „Was für eine Reise das war!“, beginnt dieser. Ein Tag änderte für sie alles: „Am 29. August 2014 traf ich die Entscheidung, meinen Lebensstil ein für allemal zu ändern. Ich stellte meine Ernährung um und begann hauptsächlich mit Schwimmen und Laufen, da das die einzigen Übungen waren, die mein Körper mit 169 kg bewältigen konnte.“
How incredible is @rosacarbone_ transformation “Okay so, here’s a little bit about me.... Late 2015 I saw the amazing @simone_anderson instagram page and I was suddenly inspired. It was like a lightbulb went off. At 140kgs I suddenly realised it wasn’t impossible. I followed her footsteps and continued with a sleeve gastorectomy in Feb 2016. This was the GREATEST and toughest decision I ever made. It’s now 3 years on and I’m down 55kgs. I’ve had lots of help along the way from my family and @gymvt to keep me motivated and strict on myself, although there were many rough patches along the way. Overall I’m f***ing proud to be where I am, and even more excited for the next step in my journey. I’ll keep you posted in a few weeks and share what’s going on behind the scenes ”
Die Maßnahmen zeigten wohl schnell Wirkung. Ein paar Monate später hätte sie bereits fast 20 kg abgenommen, „aber das Essen kontrollierte immer noch mein Leben“.
Diät mit operativer Hilfe: Simone Anderson unterzog sich einer Schlauchmagen-Operation
Simone Anderson legte sich nach langer Recherche unters Messer. Und unterzog sich einer Schlauchmagen-Operation. Sie ließ sich, vereinfacht gesagt, den Magen verkleinern, damit beim Essen die Sättigung schneller eintritt. „Im darauffolgenden Jahr habe ich weitere 72 kg abgenommen, wodurch ich insgesamt 92 kg abgenommen habe. Als mein Körper Gewicht verlor, konnte ich die Intensität der Übung erhöhen, die ich tat. Ich habe alles versucht! Boxen, Laufen, Krafttraining und liebte alles. Zu spüren, dass mein Körper Dinge tut, die er physisch nicht konnte, war das motivierendste Gefühl.“
Simone Anderson wird für OP angefeindet
Allerdings wurde Simone Anderson nach eigenen Angaben auch viel angefeindet. Weil sie den vermeintlich einfachen Weg einer Operation wählte. "Eine Schlauchmagen-Operation ist der einfache Ausweg", "Du bist so eine falsche Schlampe, hör auf, zu versuchen, wie Barbie auszusehen", hätten etwa Kommentare gelautet. „Am Ende des Tages kann ich nur mir und meiner eigenen Reise treu bleiben.“
It’s been nearly a year since I flew to the USA to undergo my second round of skin removal surgery with @drrepta_plasticsurgery. On my first trip I did my upper body which involved a tummy tuck, breast lift and augmentation and a bra line back lift. Round two was my lower body skin removal surgery on my bottom and thighs and a BBL. As you can see my scars have healed so well, I definitely put this down to a talented surgeon and taking @adashiko daily to help speed recovery and the colour of my scars. I love how natural my results look and that my bum still has its little dimples
What a journey it has been! On August 29th 2014 I made the decision I wanted to changed my lifestyle once and for all. I changed my diet and started exercising mainly swimming and walking as these were the only exercise my body could handle at 169kg. A few months later I had lost nearly 20kg but food still controlled my life, I would be eating my healthy breakfast dreaming about morning tea. I started researching what options where out there and after a lot of research resided Gastric Sleeve Surgery was the final tool I needed to transform my eating for life. In the year following I lost a further 72kg making my total weight loss 92kg. As my body lost weight I could increase the intensity of exercise I was doing. I tried everything! Boxing, running, weight training and loved it all. Feeling my body do things it hadn’t physically be able to do was the most motivating feeling. As my weight dropped my social media following grew rapidly, I was invited to appear on the Tyra Banks show, did many motivational talks, TV and radio interviews and even wrote my very first book! I then flew all the way to the USA to undergo skin removal surgery with the talented @drrepta_plasticsurgery who transformed my body. People have and still constantly trying to hear me down for every single decision I have made. “Gastric sleeve surgery is the easy way out” , “You are such a fake bitch stop trying to look like barbie” the comments and messages go on and on. At the end of the day I can only stay true to me and my own journey. I knew I needed to change my life and I made the steps to do this. I am no longer overweight and struggling to do day to day tasks, I have had my loose skin removed and stopped chafing and bleeding and I am living a life I could have only dreamt of. I am proud, and I will never let other people views of how they think I should live my life affect me.
Es folgten weitere Operationen - so habe sie sich ihre schlaffe Haut entfernen lassen und ließ auch ihren Po korrigieren. Simone Anderson polarisiert mit dem Weg, relativ viel operative Hilfe bei ihrer Transformation angenommen zu haben.
Das Resultat ist aber allemal beeindruckend - und die Vorher-Nachher-Fotos eine Inspiration für viele, die mit ihrem Gewicht unzufrieden sind, es auch zu versuchen. Zumal es andere wie Josephine Desgrand ohne Magen-Darm-Eingriff geschafft haben - hier erklärt sie ihr Erfolgsrezept. Merkur.de* berichtet sogar von einem Paar, das seinen Lebensstil geändert und dadurch 262 Kilo verloren hat.
lin
*Merkur.de ist Teil des Ippen-Digital-Redaktionsnetzwerks