SV Ostedt stürmt an die Tabellenspitze

Von: Aron Sonderkamp

Riesenjubel bei den Römstedtern nach dem 2:1-Siegtreffer von Angelo Samba (mitten im Pulk) kurz vor dem Abpfiff. Sogar Torwart Justin Hirschfeld hält es nicht in seinem Kasten, er rennt zum Gratulieren über das halbe Spielfeld. Weitere Bilder im Laufe des Tages unter az-online.de. © Michael Klingebiel

Führungswechsel in der 2. Fußball-Kreisklasse! Der SV Ostedt übernimmt die Tabellenspitze vom MTV Himbergen.

Uelzen/Landkreis – Der MTV Himbergen leistete sich erstmals seit acht Monaten ohne Liga-Niederlage einen Patzer im Derby gegen den MTV Römstedt II.

Den nutzte der SV Ostedt prompt aus, um am MTV vorbeizuziehen. Gegen den SV Holdenstedt II gelang ein 1:0-Erfolg. Damit steht der SVO mit einer gespielten Partie mehr und einem Punkt Abstand (49) auf Rang eins.

Im Tabellenkeller ergeben sich die Schlusslichter nicht kampflos. Der Tabellenletzte TSV Groß Hesebeck/Röbbel spuckte dem TV Rätzlingen beim 2:2 in die Suppe in Sachen Anschluss an die beiden Aufstiegsplätze. Philip Weichsel brachte den TSV erst zum 1:1, dann mit 2:1 in Front. Hans-Jörg Goritz gelang noch der Ausgleich. TVR-Coach Michael Kottlick war dennoch bedient: „Das war ein Spiel zum Vergessen und extrem fehlerbehaftet von uns. Hesebeck hat uns zweimal ausgekontert und den Punkt verdient.“

Auch der Vorletzte MTV Gerdau zeigte beim 5:3-Erfolg gegen den SV Karwitz seine Krallen. Damit ließ Gerdau den Abstand auf das rettende Ufer wieder auf sieben Punkte schmelzen. Der SV Jelmstorf konnte sein Polster gegen den Abstieg nämlich nicht weiter ausbauen. Gegen den SSV Gusborn stand nach 90 Minuten ein 0:1, das die Gäste erst in der Nachspielzeit (nach zwölf Minuten in Unterzahl) erzielten.

Die SV Veerßen gewann überraschend souverän mit 3:0 gegen den SV Natendorf. Trainer Oliver Ecke wusste, woran das lag: „Heute hat die Mannschaft wie aus einem Guss gespielt. Die erste Halbzeit haben wir überlegen gespielt, waren nur vorm Tor zu harmlos.“ Im zweiten Durchgang klappte das mit zwei Treffern dann besser.

Der FC Oldenstadt kam beim TuS Ebstorf II mit 4:6 unter die Räder. „Von uns war es mit Abstand die bescheidenste Vorstellung der gesamten Saison. Übers ganze Spiel haben wir keine Leistung gebracht“, brodelte es in FCO-Coach Ingo Wahrmann. Trotz 3:1-Führung habe man sich mit 4:6 „abschlachten lassen. Wir zerfallen ohne irgendeine Gegenwehr. Ich bin entsetzt von heute“. Auch in Sachen Einstellung legte Wahrmann nach: „Hauptsache man beschäftigt sich mit allen anderen Dingen auf dem Platz außer seiner eigenen Leistung.“

Erste Pleite nach acht Monaten

Sie können doch noch verlieren. Nach sage und schreibe acht Monaten verlor der MTV Himbergen erstmals ein Ligaspiel. Am zweiten Spieltag (14. August 2022) gegen Holdenstedt II hatte es ihn letztmals erwischt. Jetzt ließ der MTV Römstedt II die Himberger straucheln. Dabei gingen die Gäste nach elf Minuten durch ein Eigentor von Finn Ritzer in Front. Doch Angelo Samba traf zunächst in der ersten Halbzeit per Elfmeter zum Ausgleich, ehe er sechs Minuten vor Schluss zum umjubelten Sieg vollendete. „In einem sehr guten, ausgeglichenen Derby stehen wir mit leeren Händen da. Wir hatten genug Chancen, um die Partie für uns zu entscheiden“, haderte Himbergens Coach Felix Quittenbaum. Die Hausherren seien in den entsprechenden Zweikämpfen im Mittelfeld bissiger und wollten es vielleicht ein bisschen mehr“.

Sein Pendant Riccardo Baich schlug in die gleiche Kerbe und erklärte: „Es war ein hart umkämpftes Derby mit einem nicht unverdienten Sieger.“



2. Kreisklasse Süd SV Jelmstorf - SSV Gusborn 0:1 (0:0) Tore: 0:1 Vollmer (90. +2). Gelb-Rot Gusborn (78.). FC Oldenstadt - TuS Ebstorf II 4:6 (2:1) Tore: 0:1 Suhm (21.), 1:1 Rodrigues (Strafstoß/26.), 2:1 Aziz (37.), 3:1 Rodrigues (51.), 2:3 Swit (61.), 3:3 Suhm (69.), 3:4 Swit (71.), 3:5 Basiel (81.), 3:6 Suhm (83.), 4:6 Klauser (89.). SV Ostedt - SV Holdenstedt II 1:0 (0:0) Tor: 1:0 Clasen (84.). SV Karwitz - MTV Gerdau 3:5 (1:2) Tore: 0:1 Oetzmann (1.), 1:1 Neumann (13.), 1:2 Kuhlmann (Strafstoß/33.), 1:3 Suderburg (49.), 2:3 Schulz (58.), 2:4 Kuhlmann (Strafstoß/61.), 3:4 Cassier (Strafstoß/67.), 3:5 Grelle (83.). MTV Römstedt II - MTV Himbergen 2:1 (1:1) Tore: 0:1 Ritzer (ET/11.), 1:1 Samba (Strafstoß/37.), 2:1 Samba (84.). SV Veerßen - SV Natendorf 3:0 (1:0) Tore: 1:0 Yavru (FE/40.), 2:0 Yavru (49.), 3:0 Thib (84.). TV Rätzlingen - Groß Hesebeck/Röbbel 2:2 (1:2) Tore: 1:0 Goritz (2.), 1:1 Weichsel (4.), 1:2 Weichsel (26.), 2:2 Goritz (51.).