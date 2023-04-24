Tore: 0:1 Vollmer (90. +2). Gelb-Rot Gusborn (78.).
Tore: 0:1 Suhm (21.), 1:1 Rodrigues (Strafstoß/26.), 2:1 Aziz (37.), 3:1 Rodrigues (51.), 2:3 Swit (61.), 3:3 Suhm (69.), 3:4 Swit (71.), 3:5 Basiel (81.), 3:6 Suhm (83.), 4:6 Klauser (89.).
Tor: 1:0 Clasen (84.).
Tore: 0:1 Oetzmann (1.), 1:1 Neumann (13.), 1:2 Kuhlmann (Strafstoß/33.), 1:3 Suderburg (49.), 2:3 Schulz (58.), 2:4 Kuhlmann (Strafstoß/61.), 3:4 Cassier (Strafstoß/67.), 3:5 Grelle (83.).
Tore: 0:1 Ritzer (ET/11.), 1:1 Samba (Strafstoß/37.), 2:1 Samba (84.).
Tore: 1:0 Yavru (FE/40.), 2:0 Yavru (49.), 3:0 Thib (84.).
Tore: 1:0 Goritz (2.), 1:1 Weichsel (4.), 1:2 Weichsel (26.), 2:2 Goritz (51.).