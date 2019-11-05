Weil ihr Sohn sie mobbt, verliert Frau die Hälfte ihres Gewichts

Kinder sagen die Wahrheit - und die kann so richtig weh tun. Die Worte ihres Sohnes veranlassten eine 35-Jährige dazu, drastisch an Körpergewicht zu verlieren.
Shauna Harshman war noch nie wirklich schlank gewesen. Doch ihre drei Schwangerschaften ließen die 35-jährige US-Amerikanerin aus North Dakota derart in die Breite gehen, dass sie sich nicht mehr wohl fühlte. Doch das reichte nicht, um sie zum Abnehmen zu motivieren. Das sollte sich allerdings ändern - wegen ihres Sohnes.
Dreijähriger als Motivator: Mutter nimmt Übergewicht in Angriff
"Eines Tages machte sich mein mittlerer Sohn über mich lustig, nannte mich 'fett' und lachte darüber", erinnerte sich Harshman gegenüber dem britischen Portal Daily Mirror: "Ich hatte die Nase voll von meinem Gewicht, aber zu hören, wie mein Sohn, der mich liebt, sich so über mich lustig macht, war zu viel. Das war mein Tiefpunkt." Der Junge war zwar erst drei Jahre alt und wusste nicht, welche Wirkung seine Worte hatten. Seiner Mutter zufolge war er auch sehr traurig, als er sah, dass seine Mutter zu weinen begann.
Doch die Wahrheit fruchtete: Harshman fand endlich den nötigen Mut, ihr Gewichtsproblem in Angriff zu nehmen. Sie krempelte ihre Ernährung um: Wo die 35-Jährige einst viel Frittiertes, häufig Fertiggerichte, Fast Food, Pasta und Erfrischungsgetränken zu sich nahm, setzte sie nun auf gesunde und selbst gekochte Kost. Auch im Fitnessstudio meldete sie sich an. Doch die meisten Kilos verlor sie durch eine Magenband-Operation.
Good morning! There are a lot of new followers in the last 24 hrs so I thought I’d use this face Friday to tell you more about me. . I know you found me through my news article and it’s easy to make judgments and assumptions based off of an interview and what the journalist wrote. . Im just going to touch base on a few of the comments I have been seeing the most: . “Didn’t looking in the mirror tell you that you were fat? Why does your son have to fat shame you to make you change?” Noooo Karen. You so silly! Obviously I knew I was fat. In that moment my son, someone who I love and loves me, was calling me fat and it hurt. I didn’t want to feel that hurt anymore and that specific day is when I started researching and educating myself and making steps to change. . “Why do girls think that they have to bleach their hair when they are skinny?” Ha. Hahha. I bleach mine because I like it. Guess who needs to like it? Me! ♀️ plus I’m going gray. Like bad. And blonde hides it best. See post about my gray hair I made like a month ago. . “She took the easy way out by having surgery. This isn’t a feel good story. It’s another story about another person who had surgery to lose weight.” Ah. Yes. This comment. Gotta love the uneducated ones. I just want you all to know first off it took a lot of courage for someone like me to go into the doctor and want help. The process to even HAVE surgery was a long one. I didn’t pay for it. Insurance did. If I didn’t get it covered, guess what? I wouldn’t of had it because 6 yrs ago I was in a BAD place financially and mentally. I had to have a consult, go over various bariatric options (sleeve vs Lapband), get my BMI down before he’d even do my surgery (296 to 234 day of surgery) do a psych consult to make sure I am aware and ready to make these lifestyle changes, meet with a personal trainer to know how important moving your body is, etc. all for insurance approval. It took 5 months. . The lapband is a tool to aid you. It is NOT a fix. I can still drink pop and eat chips. I still have to make the right choices. . Continuing below ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️
Low Carb und Proteinshakes: So hält sie ihr Gewicht
Durch die Umstellung ihres Lebensstils und das Magenband verlor die 35-Jährige fast die Hälfte ihres Gewichts: Heute wiegt sie rund 70 Kilogramm und hält ihr Gewicht mit Hilfe einer Low-Carb-Ernährung und Proteinshakes, wie der Mirror berichtete.
Ernährungsmediziner empfehlen eine ausgewogene Ernährung. Achten Sie auf naturbelassene Zutaten und Speisen ohne Konservierungsstoffe und Geschmacksverstärker. Wenden Sie sich bei Übergewicht an einen Arzt. Dieser kann Sie zum Thema "gesund Abnehmen" beraten.
