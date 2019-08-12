28-Jährige sieht aus wie alte Frau - wegen dieser mysteriösen Erkrankung

Eine junge Frau leidet an einer seltenen Krankheit, die sie nicht nur jahrelang ans Bett fesselte, sondern sie auch seltsam entstellt. Und es geht ihr immer schlechter ...
Sara Geurts ist erst 28 Jahre alt, doch Menschen, die sie nicht kennen, würden ihr das nicht glauben. Schließlich sieht die junge Frau um Jahre gealtert aus, manche würden eher vermuten, dass Geurts schon um die 70 Jahre alt ist! Der Grund dafür: Die Amerikanerin, die im US-Bundesstaat Minnesota lebt, leidet an einer seltenen Erbkrankheit: dem Ehlers-Danlos-Syndrom (EDS).
Was ist das Ehlers-Danlos-Syndrom?
Beim Ehlers-Danlos-Syndrom handelt es sich um eine angeborene Störung im Bindegewebe, die als unheilbar gilt. Man geht davon aus, dass ein Fehler in den Genen dafür sorgt, dass die Bindegewebsproduktion nicht korrekt ablaufen kann. Das Ehlers-Danlos-Syndrom ist dadurch gekennzeichnet, dass die Haut überdehnt ist und Gelenke überbeweglich sind.
Weitere Symptome können auftreten, wie:
- Mattigkeit
- Gelenkschmerzen
- Verdauungsprobleme
- überschüssige Haut
Auch ein Buckel oder Plattfüße können bei Betroffenen entstehen. Die Erbkrankheit kann allerdings auch Muskeln, Sehnen oder sogar die inneren Organe betreffen.
Frau sieht aus wie 70 - weil ihre Haut aufgrund Erbkrankheit "durchhängt"
Im Falle von Geurts bedeutet das, dass ihrem Bindegewebe das notwendige Kollagen fehlt, damit die Haut straff bleibt. Dadurch bildet der Körper der US-Amerikanerin am ganzen Körper Hautlappen, die herunterhängen. Die Krankheit sei bereits mit sechs Jahren ausgebrochen, damals bekam sie erste Dehnungsstreifen. Mit zehn Jahren erhielt die heute 28-Jährige schließlich die niederschmetternde Diagnose.
Lange Jahre sei sie ans Bett gefesselt gewesen und habe nicht einmal etwas essen können, erinnert sich Geurts gegenüber der britischen Sun. Dennoch will sich das Model, das auf Instagram ihre Krankheit öffentlich gemacht hat und bereits 76.000 Follower zählt, nicht unterkriegen lassen. Obwohl es ihr immer schlechter geht, hofft sie auf Spenden, damit sie sich einer Behandlung unterziehen lassen kann.
