Fernseher bei der Stiftung Warentest: Die wichtigsten Merkmale

Die besten Fernseher der Stiftung Warentest finden Sie im folgenden Abschnitt aufgelistet. Der Hersteller LG setzt sich im Test klar von der Konkurrenz ab.
Preis: 1.499 €
Bei Amazon bestellen
|Stiftung Warentest Note
|Gut (1,6)
|Note Bild
|Sehr gut (1,5)
|Note Ton
|Sehr gut (1,5)
|Note Handhabung
|Gut (1,9)
|Note Umwelteigenschaften
|Befriedigend (2,8)
|Bildschirmgröße
|55 Zoll
|Bildschirmtechnologie
|OLED
|Auflösung
|3840 x 2160 Pixel
|HDR
|✅
Preis: 1.452,73 €
Bei Amazon bestellen
|Stiftung Warentest Note
|Gut (1,6)
|Note Bild
|Sehr gut (1,4)
|Note Ton
|Sehr gut (1,4)
|Note Handhabung
|Gut (2,1)
|Note Umwelteigenschaften
|Befriedigend (2,9)
|Bildschirmgröße
|55 Zoll
|Bildschirmtechnologie
|OLED
|Auflösung
|3840 x 2160 Pixel
|HDR
|✅
Preis: 1.519,57 €
Bei Amazon bestellen
|Stiftung Warentest Note
|Gut (1,7)
|Note Bild
|Sehr gut (1,5)
|Note Ton
|Sehr gut (1,5)
|Note Handhabung
|Gut (2,0)
|Note Umwelteigenschaften
|Befriedigend (3,2)
|Bildschirmgröße
|55 Zoll
|Bildschirmtechnologie
|OLED
|Auflösung
|3840 x 2160 Pixel
|HDR
|✅
Preis: 1.589 € statt
2.799 €
Bei Amazon bestellen
|Stiftung Warentest Note
|Gut (1,7)
|Note Bild
|Sehr gut (1,5)
|Note Ton
|Gut (1,7)
|Note Handhabung
|Gut (2,0)
|Note Umwelteigenschaften
|Befriedigend (2,6)
|Bildschirmgröße
|65 Zoll
|Bildschirmtechnologie
|OLED
|Auflösung
|3840 x 2160 Pixel
|HDR
|✅
Preis: 1.499 € statt
2.199 €
Bei MediaMarkt bestellen
|Stiftung Warentest Note
|Gut (1,7)
|Note Bild
|Sehr gut (1,4)
|Note Ton
|Sehr gut (1,2)
|Note Handhabung
|Gut (2,1)
|Note Umwelteigenschaften
|Befriedigend (3,3)
|Bildschirmgröße
|55 Zoll
|Bildschirmtechnologie
|OLED
|Auflösung
|3840 x 2160 Pixel
|HDR
|✅
Unter 1.000 Euro finden Sie ebenfalls Fernseher, die bei der Stiftung Warentest mit der Note „Gut“ abgeschnitten haben. Interessanterweise handelt es sich nicht um wesentlich kleinere Geräte – auch Fernseher mit 55 Zoll sind schon unter 1.000 Euro zu finden.
Preis: 777 €
Bei Amazon bestellen
|Stiftung Warentest Note
|Gut (1,8)
|Note Bild
|Gut (1,7)
|Note Ton
|Gut (1,6)
|Note Handhabung
|Gut (2,0)
|Note Umwelteigenschaften
|Gut (2,3)
|Bildschirmgröße
|55 Zoll
|Bildschirmtechnologie
|OLED
|Auflösung
|3840 x 2160 Pixel
|HDR
|✅
Preis: 829,99 €
Bei Amazon bestellen
|Stiftung Warentest Note
|Gut (1,7)
|Note Bild
|Sehr gut (1,4)
|Note Ton
|Sehr gut (1,2)
|Note Handhabung
|Gut (2,1)
|Note Umwelteigenschaften
|Befriedigend (3,3)
|Bildschirmgröße
|55 Zoll
|Bildschirmtechnologie
|OLED
|Auflösung
|3840 x 2160 Pixel
|HDR
|✅
Preis: 627,72 €
Bei Amazon bestellen
|Stiftung Warentest Note
|Gut (2,1)
|Note Bild
|Gut (2,2)
|Note Ton
|Gut (1,8)
|Note Handhabung
|Gut (2,1)
|Note Umwelteigenschaften
|Befriedigend (2,8)
|Bildschirmgröße
|50 Zoll
|Bildschirmtechnologie
|LCD
|Auflösung
|3840 x 2160 Pixel
|HDR
|✅
Preis: 999 €
Bei Amazon bestellen
|Stiftung Warentest Note
|Gut (2,1)
|Note Bild
|Gut (2,1)
|Note Ton
|Gut (1,7)
|Note Handhabung
|Gut (2,3)
|Note Umwelteigenschaften
|Befriedigend (3,3)
|Bildschirmgröße
|55 Zoll
|Bildschirmtechnologie
|OLED
|Auflösung
|3840 x 2160 Pixel
|HDR
|✅