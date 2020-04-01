"The Walking Dead": Wird Michonne zurückkehren? Das sagen die Serien-Macher

Michonne-Darstellerin Danai Gurira hat "The Walking Dead" endgültig den Rücken gekehrt. Doch es könnte sein, dass sie noch einmal in ihre Rolle schlüpft.

+++Vorsicht, es folgen Spoiler zur 10. Staffel von "The Walking Dead"+++

Zuschauer von "The Walking Dead" mussten sich in der 13. Folge der 10. Staffel von Fanliebling Michonne (Danai Gurira) verabschieden.

Die finale Folge der gefürchteten Schwertkämpferin lässt Spielraum für einen erneuten Auftritt offen.

In der 13. Folge der 10. Staffel ist nun geschehen, worauf sich die "The Walking Dead"-Fans bereits seit längerem vorbereitet haben: Danai Gurira schlüpfte zum letzten Mal in die Rolle von Michonne. Schon mehrere Monate zuvor kündigte die Darstellerin an, aus der Serie auszusteigen*.

Michonne stirbt allerdings keinen dramatischen Serientod - was viele Fans bereits befürchteten*. Stattdessen verlässt sie ihre Gruppe, um nach Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) zu suchen. Dieser hat die vermeintlich fatale Explosion in der 9. Staffel nämlich überlebt.

Danai Gurira nimmt Abschied von den "The Walking Dead"-Fans

Michonne war seit der 2. Staffel ein wichtiger Teil des "The Walking Dead"-Universums*. Aus diesem Grund fiel Danai Guriras Abschied von ihren langjährigen Fans besonders emotional aus. In einem mehrere Absätze langen Instagram-Beitrag dankt sie den Zuschauern für die wunderbare Zeit:

Abschied nimmt allerdings auch Schauspieler Andrew Lincoln, der als Rick Grimes lange Zeit mit Gurira vor der Kamera stand. Er singt der Schauspielerin auf Instagram ein Lied und lässt die alten Zeiten Revue passieren:

Ein zu früher Abschied von Michonne? Darum könnte sie zurückkehren

Da Michonne in ihrer letzten Folge nicht stirbt, sondern sich stattdessen einer anderen Gruppe anschließt, lassen die Macher Spielraum für eine neue Geschichte offen. Wie Serien-Chef Scott M. Gimple in einem Interview mit The Hollywood Reporter andeutet, ist beispielsweise ein Auftritt in den kommenden Filmen über Rick Grimes* möglich.

Michonnes letzte Szenen bieten allerdings auch die Chance, eine komplett neue Geschichte, die sich nur um sie dreht, zu erzählen. Gimple erklärt deshalb, dass die Macher von "The Walking Dead" diese Möglichkeit vielleicht nutzen - eventuell, um ein eigenes Michonne-Spin-Off zu drehen.

