Schauspielerin stirbt bei Weltrekordversuch in Raketenauto - ihre Mythen-Sendung ist absoluter Kult

In der Serie „MythBusters“ wurde sie zur Wissensjägerin, hauptsächlich jagte sie aber Geschwindigkeitsrekorde im Raketenauto. Nun verunglückte sie dabei tödlich.
Oregon/USA - Jessi Combs ist tot. Die 36-jährige Schauspielerin galt als schnellste Frau auf vier Rädern. Die Leidenschaft zur Geschwindigkeit wurde ihr nun leider zum Verhängnis. Bei einem neuerlichen Weltrekordversuch verunglückte sie tödlich.
Das amerikanische Portal ‚E! News‘ erhielt die traurige Nachricht vom Sheriff des Harney County in Oregon. Er war vom Team der Verstorbenen über das Unglück und den Todesfall informiert worden.
Er bestätigte auch, dass das Team versuchte einen neuen Geschwindigkeitsrekord zu Land aufzustellen. Dafür waren sie in der Alvord Wüste. Sie wollten dort mit einem Raketenauto das Maximum zu erreichen. Die Ursache für den Unfall ist noch ungeklärt. Jessi Combs wurde noch in der Wüste für tot erklärt.
In Deutschland kennt man die Profi-Rennfahrerin weniger für ihre Erfolge im Motorsport, denn für ihre Rolle in der Wissenschafts-Kultserie „MythBusters“, in der sie gemeinsam mit Jamie Hyneman und Adam Savage auf Wissensjagd ging. Von 2002 bis 2016 ging die Sendung Mythen aller Art auf den Grund. Häufig handelte es sich dabei um Filmrätsel, wie die Frage, ob Jack aus dem Klassiker Titanic nicht doch Platz auf der berühmten Tür gehabt hätte.
Vor allem für die Mitglieder ihres Teams ist der plötzliche Tod von Jessi Combs natürlich ein harter Schlag. Kollege Terry L. Madden meldete sich bereits mit einem herzergreifenden Video.
So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!! I’m not ok, but she is right here keeping my going-I made her a promise that if this didn’t go well that I would make sure and do good with it, please help me with that, you are all going to see things on news please believe non of them.. we the family have drafted a release and it will come out today with more proper info, but I was just woke up by the media tracking me down and I need everyone of her true friends to do what she would want “take a deep breath, relax” and do good things with this. Please donate to nothing, I know there will be people try, we are finishing the documentary as she wished and the world will know the truth and her foundation will use those funds to do amazing things in this world and make her legacy live on properly. In the coming days her family and I will get the proper channels put together that you can then donate to that foundation but until you hear it from me wait please-I don’t want some asshole profiting off this (all ready had one try to sell us a video)... . . Love you all and thank you all for being such amazing friends to her, she dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that.
„Ich weiß nicht, wie ich irgendetwas hiervon sagen soll, aber es muss alles gesagt werden“, kommentiert er, „ich habe niemals jemanden - und wurde niemals von jemandem so sehr geliebt wie von dieser wunderbaren Frau. Jessi Combs war wahrlich mein Einhorn und ich habe jede einzelne Minute, die ich mit ihr hatte, genossen. Sie war das wunderbarste Gemüt, das ich je kannte oder kennen werde.“
