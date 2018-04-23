Schon wieder eine Tochter: „The Rock“ postet rührendes Baby-Foto

Schauspieler Dwayne „The Rock“ Johnson ist überglücklich: Der Action-Star ist wieder Papa geworden.

Bei Instagram postete der 45-Jährige ein Foto seines dritten Sprösslings. Seine dritte Tochter heißt Tiana Gia Johnson. Mama Lauren Hashian (33) ist wohlauf. Nun gibt es schon vier Mädels im Hause Johnson!

Ganz friedlich ruht die Kleine auf der tätowierten Brust des sonst so stahlharten Mucki-Manns. Süß! „Haut an Haut“, schreibt er dazu.

Eine Liebeserklärung an seine Angebetete postete Johnson dazu: „Sie hat diese Schwangerschaft wie ein Rockstar gemeistert“, so Johnson weiter.

Er rät allen Männern: „Wenn eure Frau in den Wehen liegt, seid so unterstützend wie möglich. Haltet Händchen, Beine, was immer ihr tun könnt. Aber wenn ihr wirklich den wertvollsten Moment im Leben verstehen wollt: Schaut zu, wie euer Kind geboren wird. Es verändert euer Leben – und euer Respekt und die Bewunderung für Frauen wird für immer grenzenlos sein.“

