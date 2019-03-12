Model stirbt mit nur 30 Jahren nach erschütterndem Kampf gegen Krankheit

Sie gewann nicht nur Sympathien durch ihre Arbeit als Model, sondern auch durch den öffentlichen Kampf gegen ihre Krankheit. Jetzt ist Elly Mayday tot.
Vancouver - Elly Mayday ist tot. Diese traurige Nachricht überbrachte ihre Familie den knapp 100.000 Followern bei Instagram und den mehr als 450.000 auf ihrer Facebook-Fanseite. Sie verstarb demnach im Alter von nur 30 Jahren am 1. März.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Elly Mayday’s given name was Ashley Shandrel Luther. She was born on April 15, 1988 in Saskatchewan, Canada. Ashley was deeply loved by her family in Canada and in Germany. . . Ashley was a country girl at heart who had a passion for life that was undeniable. She dreamed of making an impact on people’s lives. She achieved this through the creation of Elly Mayday which allowed her to connect with all of you. Her constant support and love from her followers held a special place in her heart. . . Ashely passed away on Friday, March 1st at 5:14pm. You all inspired Ashley and we hope she did the same for you. Feel free to share your positive thoughts and memories below. . . love and light, . Ashely’s loving family
Elly Mayday war laut Sun eines der ersten Curvy-Models, die sich durch die Industrie boxten. Doch im Alter von 25 Jahren begann ein viel größerer Kampf. Sie wurde krank und bekam schließlich die Schock-Diagnose: Eierstockkrebs.
Elly Mayday kämpfte öffentlich gegen ihre Krankheit
Elly Mayday sammelte nicht nur als Model viele Sympathien. Sondern auch, weil sie den Kampf gegen ihre Krankheit öffentlich machte und dabei nichts beschönigte, wie etwa bei einem Foto, das sie nach einer Chemotherapie zeigte.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Chemo side effects hit hard this weekend, I felt awful and it really knocked me out. Fever, couldn’t eat, barely slept sore and in pain ugh I just felt gross. We found out on Monday I was anemic, which explains a lot. They requested an X-ray that night. My fever got a bit worse so they sent me for a cat scan Tuesday night. The discovered I have a blood clot in my left lung. So now I’m on a long term dose of blood thinners (needle everyday) I’m a bit bummed about that but I figure if all you girls send me the name of your ex boyfriends, who were pricks, I’ll dedicate my needle to them. ☺️ I’m not really catching a break here lately... so I’ll just holdfast.
Der Name Elly Mayday ist ein Pseudonym, geboren wurde sie am 15. April 1988 als Ashley Shandrel Luther in einem kleinen Ort in der kanadischen Provinz Saskatchewan. Ihre Familie teilte sich nach den Instagram-Angaben auf Kanada und Deutschland auf.
Video: Plus-Size-Model stirbt mit nur 30 Jahren an Krebs
„Ashley war im Herzen ein Landmädchen, das eine unbestreitbare Leidenschaft für das Leben hatte“, schreibt ihre Familie. „Sie träumte davon, das Leben der Menschen positiv zu beeinflussen. Sie erreichte das durch die Schaffung von Elly Mayday, was ihr erlaubt hat, sich mit euch allen zu verbinden. Ihre ständige Unterstützung und die Liebe ihrer Follower hatte einen ganz besonderen Platz in ihrem Herzen.“
Elly Mayday zeigte sich immer wieder bei Behandlungen, mit Glatze oder posierte auch für ungewöhnliche Fotos wie diesem.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
I guess I have sexualized myself in a way. I thought there are worst things I could be doing than showing a bit of skin to make a good point. ————— When this photo was taken I didn’t feel very sexy and in taking these photos I was hoping to hold on to that bit of sexiness that I had left. I wanted to feel beautiful as I went through cancer because I lost a lot of things that everyone tells you you’re beautiful for. “Your hair is gorgeous” “you’re going to have such cute babies” “you’re glowing” all compliments that no longer felt real. —————— I wanted other women to see how beautiful a bald head could be. I needed to believe it in myself too. I wanted them to know the person inside will always remain. Nothing can shake that. ——————— One of the biggest and most wonderful things I’ve realized is that my beauty has nothing to do with the way I look. Honestly. I said it to myself, you’re still you. These things are gone right now and it won’t matter if they return, you’re still you inside. ————- If you learn and understand the importance of loving who you are, that will always be enough. ——————- I hope you see that in yourself. —————- #hope #inspire #beautyfromwithin #baldbaddie #ellymayday #ovariancancer
Sie teilte den Schmerz und die schweren Stunden mit Tausenden Menschen, zog ihre eigene Kraft daraus und gab ihnen diese. „Ihr habt Ashley alle inspiriert, und wir hoffen, sie hat das Gleiche mit Euch getan“, schreibt ihre Familie nun nach ihrem Tod.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
I want to say thank you. Thank you for allowing me to feel this emotion. So often we hurry to console. To say “don’t be sad, it’s okay” but many of you didn’t. I felt this. & Many of you felt this pain with me. I didn’t think twice about posting it on my story , something I usually hm and ha about. Cancer is raw You find out so much about yourself, about humans and emotions. It’s been incredible having you with me. I hope I can help you experience the beauty underneath the pain of this disease. (This was from a few days ago. I’m fine today so please no dms/upset comments.) I promise to give you a real walk through cancer. With a dash of humor.
Auch Familie und Freunde der Miss Teen Universe sind in Trauer - sie starb einen Tag vor ihrem 20. Geburtstag. Auch die Musikfans sind in tiefer Trauer: Keith Flint ist im Alter von 49 Jahren gestorben.
lin