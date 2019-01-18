Freundin von Ex-Bayern-Kicker geht zu Heidi Klums „Germany‘s Next Topmodel“

Die Freundin eines Ex-FC-Bayern-Spielers geht zu Heidi Klums „Germany‘s Next Topmodel“: Catharina Maranca (19) will aber nicht nur als Spielerfrau gesehen werden.
München - Eine Spielerfrau aus der Bundesliga geht zu Heidi Klum in die Schule - Catharina Maranca (19) wurde von Pro7 als eine der neuen Kandidatinnen von „Germany‘s Next Topmodel“ vorgestellt. Das Model ist die Freundin eines ehemaligen Profis vom FC Bayern München: Felix Götze (20) vom FC Augsburg, Bruder von WM-Held und Nationalspieler Mario Götze (26) von Borussia Dortmund.
Catharina Maranca: GNTM-Kandidatin will nicht als „Freundin von“ gelten
„Nur als Spielerfrau“ gesehen werden will das Model aber nicht: „Mein Freund und ich sind noch nicht so lange zusammen. Generell versuche ich, ihn ein bisschen im Hintergrund zu halten, da es um mich geht. Ich stehe zu dieser Beziehung. Ich möchte aber nicht nur als ‚Freundin von‘ gelten.“
Götze stehe aber immer hinter ihr, stellt sie klar: „Er unterstützt mich in vollen Zügen, egal was ist. Bedingungslos. Er sagt auch: ‚Das ist dein Ding‘.“
GNTM-Kandidatin Catharina Maranca: Noch keine Komplimente gewöhnt
In einem von Pro7 veröffentlichten kurzen Video-Clip stellt sie sich als neue Kandidatin der Show vor und sagt: „Ich kriege teilweise schon Komplimente, weiß nur nicht, wie ich darauf reagieren soll.“ Das dürfte sich bald ändern, wenn sie durch „GNTM“ deutschlandweit bekannt wird. Ab 7. Februar beginnt die neue Staffel.
Aktuell steht Maranca bei bereits 12.000 Instagram-Followern - diese Zahl dürfte ab dem nächsten Monat deutlich in die Höhe schnellen.
