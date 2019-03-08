Nach erschütterndem Kampf gegen Krankheit: Model stirbt mit nur 30 Jahren

Sie gewann nicht nur Sympathien durch ihre Arbeit als Model, sondern auch durch den öffentlichen Kampf gegen ihre Krankheit. Jetzt ist Elly Mayday tot.

Vancouver - Elly Mayday ist tot. Diese traurige Nachricht überbrachte ihre Familie den knapp 100.000 Followern bei Instagram und den mehr als 450.000 auf ihrer Facebook-Fanseite. Sie verstarb demnach im Alter von nur 30 Jahren am 1. März.

Elly Mayday war laut Sun eines der ersten Curvy-Models, die sich durch die Industrie boxten. Doch im Alter von 25 Jahren begann ein viel größerer Kampf. Sie wurde krank und bekam schließlich die Schock-Diagnose: Eierstockkrebs.

Elly Mayday kämpfte öffentlich gegen ihre Krankheit

Elly Mayday sammelte nicht nur als Model viele Sympathien. Sondern auch, weil sie den Kampf gegen ihre Krankheit öffentlich machte und dabei nichts beschönigte, wie etwa bei einem Foto, das sie nach einer Chemotherapie zeigte.

Der Name Elly Mayday ist ein Pseudonym, geboren wurde sie am 15. April 1988 als Ashley Shandrel Luther in einem kleinen Ort in der kanadischen Provinz Saskatchewan. Ihre Familie teilte sich nach den Instagram-Angaben auf Kanada und Deutschland auf.

„Ashley war im Herzen ein Landmädchen, das eine unbestreitbare Leidenschaft für das Leben hatte“, schreibt ihre Familie. „Sie träumte davon, das Leben der Menschen positiv zu beeinflussen. Sie erreichte das durch die Schaffung von Elly Mayday, was ihr erlaubt hat, sich mit euch allen zu verbinden. Ihre ständige Unterstützung und die Liebe ihrer Follower hatte einen ganz besonderen Platz in ihrem Herzen.“

Elly Mayday zeigte sich immer wieder bei Behandlungen, mit Glatze oder posierte auch für ungewöhnliche Fotos wie diesem.

Sie teilte den Schmerz und die schweren Stunden mit Tausenden Menschen, zog ihre eigene Kraft daraus und gab ihnen diese. „Ihr habt Ashley alle inspiriert, und wir hoffen, sie hat das Gleiche mit Euch getan“, schreibt ihre Familie nun nach ihrem Tod.

