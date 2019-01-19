Dschungelcamp 2019: Die Bastian-Yotta-Verwandlung - so sah er früher aus

Noch nie Alkohol, Drogen, Zigaretten, Steroide oder Hormone: Das sagt Bastian Yotta seinen Fans auf Instagram. Den Traumkörper hatte er aber nicht immer.
Dicker Bizeps, gestählte Bauchmuskeln, braungebrannt: Bastian Yotta präsentiert im Dschungelcamp gerne seinen gestählten Körper. Doch der Selfmade-Millionär sah nicht immer so aus.
Immer wieder lässt er durchblicken, dass er ein hartes Leben hinter sich hat, früher unsportlich, antriebslos und dick war. Sogar auf der Straße lebte er nach eigenen Aussagen einige Wochen das Leben eines Obdachlosen. Und seine Instagram-Bilder verraten: „Der Yotta“ machte in der Tat einen gewaltigen Wandel durch - vom selbsternannten „Loser“ zum Sex-Symbol und Sport-Idol.
Bastian Yotta lange vor dem Dschungelcamp: Sympathischer Kerl ohne Muskeln
Mit 20: Yotta war damals ein sympatischer Kerl, auch wenn sein Haar deutlich lichter scheint als heute. Er schreibt: „Ich habe mich Tag für Tag, Monat für Monat, Jahr für Jahr weiterentwickelt. Und darum geht es im Leben. Entwicklungen durchleben und hungrig nach neuen Dingen bleiben. Ich liebe es.“
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Between these both pics are 10 years difference. If I continue my way then I look forward to turn 49 ;-). It is shocking for me because I am a different person now and I did not expect that the difference is so visible in the outside. Don't find yourself. Create yourself. #yottalife #iamyotta
Mr. Yotta mit 29. Heute sieht er deutlich jünger aus als damals. Yotta freut sich deshalb darauf 49 zu werden und ist schockiert darüber, dass seine Transformation so sichtbar ist. Er rät: „Finde Dich nicht. Kreiere Dich.“ Auch wenn die Muckis noch fehlten - immerhin sein Haar sah zu diesem Zeitpunkt schon deutlich gesünder aus.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
This is a very personal note from Mr. Yotta to all my followers: 9 years ago I lost everything in my life. I lost my money, my family, my health and I lost my confidence and happiness. I considered to kill myself because life wasn't worth to live anymore. I had nothing. I hated myself. I hated my life. There was no reason to stay alive ! But in one awake moment I realized that I had one thing left I own: my life ! And to be alive means to have a chance. And while I was thinking I started dreaming of the perfect life. I saw pictures of my dream wife ,my dream cars, my dream mansion and my dream body and much more. I felt so good seeing all that. But then I opened my eyes and I saw my miserable life. But one thing had changed. I had a dream. And in that moment I made a decision. I made the decision to try it. I did not want to die even without trying it. That was the beginning of my journey to my Yotta Life. It has been 9 hard years. I failed many times by trying it but I never gave up again ! Today I can tell you: Yes I know how you feel but as long as you are alive you can change it. And the first thing you need is a dream - a big dream of your perfect life. The knowledge how to achieve your dreams is easy accessible today. Buy a book. Ask successful people. I also give you advices day by day. Between the two pictures are 9 years but you see 2 different lifes. I changed my mindset and the world changed also ! Stop complaining. Start dreaming and then stand up and give everything to make it happen. I did it and you can do it !!! #yottalife for everybody !
Es ist ein festes Ritual imDschungelcamp 2019: Bastian Yottas „Miracle Morning“. Aber was taugt das Ganze eigentlich? Das erklären Motivations-Coaches.
Bastian Yotta hatte alles verloren - bis auf sein Leben
Einer seiner persönlichsten Postings auf Instagram. Neun Jahre zuvor habe Yotta alle im Leben verloren: Geld, Familie, Gesundheit, Selbstvertrauen und Zufriedenheit. Damals fühlte er viel Selbsthass. Doch dann bemerkte er, dass er noch eine Sache hatte: Sein Leben. Und das war der Moment, in dem er aufwachte und sein Leben in die Hand nahm.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Just tested our Yotta-Transformation-Program on my own. 8 weeks later my new body has been created in the healthiest possible way. I love that #yottalife create your dream body in 8 weeks and become strong and healthy #beyotta To all haters: I am since 39 years without alcohol, drugs, cigarettes and steroids or hormones. So shut up and move your ass !
„Schon sportlich, aber da geht noch mehr“, dachte sich Bastian Yotta und legte auf sein Training im Jahr 2016 noch einmal eine Schippe oben drauf. Und er versichert seinen Hatern: „Ich lebe seit 39 Jahren ohne Alkohol, Drogen, Zigaretten, Steroiden oder Hormonen.“ Wobei davon auszugehen ist, dass Yotta doch zumindest von einem Hormon reichlich hat: Testosteron.
