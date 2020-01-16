„Heißeste Oma der Welt“ zeigt Kracher-Kurven: Neue unwiderstehliche Fotos aufgetaucht

Mega Kurven und volle Lippen: Sie ist die wohl heißeste Oma der Welt. Jetzt teilt sie auf Instagram wieder neue freizügige Bilder und begeistert ihre Fans.
- Alice Vasquez (41) gibt als die wohl heißeste Oma der Welt.
- Sie hat bereits mehrere Enkelkinder.
- Auf ihren Social-Media-Accounts zeigt sie sich aber trotzdem super sexy.
München - Kaum zu glauben, dass Alice Vasquez Mutter von zwei Kinder und sogar Großmutter von drei Enkelkinder ist. Die heiße 41-Jährige wurde mit 16 Jahren zum ersten Mal schwang er, drei Jahre später folgte dann ihr zweiter Sprössling. Auf Instagram dokumentiert sie nicht nur ihr Familienleben. Zwischen die süßen Alltagsaufnahmen schleichen sich auch heiße Schnappschüsse.
Die „heißeste Oma der Welt“ zeigt auf Instagram gerne was sie hat
Alice in der Badewanne, Alice im schwarzen Spitzen-BH, Alice im String-Tanga... Die sexy Großmutter hat kein Problem damit, Haut zu zeigen. Zu oft setzt sie ihren Körper gekonnt in Szene. Auf Instagram postet sie gleich zwei mega heiße Fotos. Die 41-jährige Brünette ist nur in einem hellblauen String-Tanga gekleidet. Ein hauchdünnes Tuch mit Leoprint legt sie gekonnt um ihre Brüste.
This year has been an eye opener. Over the years I set out to motivate myself by doing photo shoots. Yes, I motivate myself. I watch myself fluctuate year after year. I am often surprised with all the hard work I do day after day in the gym working out, hot yoga, aesthetic treatments, infrared saunas, dry saunas, following advice from trainers. Literally spending all my time trying to nail my diet without feeling like shit and missing out on fun. Most people might think, why does she care, why do you have to go through so much for attention. Well that’s expected from the majority of people who know nothing about the underlining issues in appearance. My appearance is a sign of my health. I took a deeper step in my health this year to look at my blood work for the last 5-6 months to find out that I was fighting against something I could never win alone. No matter how hard I work out and eat “healthy”. I wasn’t eating nutrient rich foods that my body needed and now I’m reversing this.. it’s going to be a process. I’m very lucky I didn’t give up and say what most people say to themselves like “ this is how all my family is, we’re skinny/ big”, “it’s genetic”, and blah blah. Wrong. Not true. If your whole family eats the same. There’s your answer. Diet is per individual. No one should ever eat the same In order to lose weight. You can only eat the same to gain weight. That’s the easy part. Gaining weight with someone. This is a body that works out more then the average and treats herself like somewhat of an athlete and I have no muscle definition. Why? Because I was nutrient deficient and had a pre-diabetic sign of high blood sugar that causes insulin resistance. Which caused inconsistency in my fitness routine and feeling tired even if I ate “healthy” along with high estrogen and low progesterone which also has its way of keeping me from my goals no matter how much I try. There is hope for me to see the definition Im dreaming of having .. Stay tuned. I’m working with some great doctors this year to better my health which is a reflection of my appearance. What you see .. is telling you something ❤️ : @harrylhgfx
Auf dem zweiten Bild streckt Alice Vasquez ihren nahezu blanken Hintern in die Kamera. Ihre Hand stützt sie auf einen Baumstamm ab, der mit Stacheldraht umzogen ist. Ihr Blick schweift in die Ferne. Dazu schreibt sie: „Nun ja, wenn es nicht die Konsequenzen meiner eigenen Handlungen sind“. Und hängt ein „Beiß‘ mir in den Hintern“, dran.
Ihre Fans flippen aus - „Wunderschön, sehr heiß, edel, kurvig und ein wundervollen Körper“
Die heiße Oma begeistert immer wieder ihre Fans auf Instagram. Erst kürzlich überraschte Alice Vasquez ihre Follower. Sie gab ihr Alter bekannt. „Heißer als manch 20-Jährige!“, schrieb ein Fan. Vor allem aber die letzten zwei Bilder haben es ihren Followern angetan. „Wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, HOT“, schreibt ein User unter das Bild der 41-Jährigen. „Wunderschön, sehr heiß, edel, kurvig und ein wundervoller Körper. Ich liebe es, viele Umarmungen und süße Küsse“, kommentiert ein Fan. Ein anderer Instagram-Follower ist der Meinung: „Du bist eine verdammte Maschine.“ Die hübsche Großmutter freut es bestimmt immer noch so viele Komplimente zu hören.